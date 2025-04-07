Ggm police issue 20,000 challans & collect Rs 1.45 cr in road safety drive

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram Traffic Police have issued more than 20 thousand of challans and collected fines exceeding 1.45 crore rupees during March 2025 and the first week of April.

The enforcement targeted violations, including wrong-side driving, failure to wear seat belts, and drunk driving, as part of an ongoing initiative to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

Between March 1 and March 31, the Gurugram Traffic Police took stringent action against 20,695 drivers for driving in the wrong direction.

These violators were penalized under the Motor Vehicles Act, resulting in fines amounting to Rs. 1.09 crore.

This drive was conducted under the directive of Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram. The traffic police organised special drives and regular checkpoints across key city locations to curb this dangerous practice, which poses a serious threat to road safety.

Additionally, in a separate campaign aimed at promoting seat belt usage, the Gurugram Traffic Police fined 3,633 drivers who were found driving without wearing seat belts.

This initiative, which also ran throughout March 2025, led to the imposition of fines totaling to Rs 36.33 lakh.

Police officials emphasised the life-saving potential of seat belts, citing instances where non-compliance led to airbag failures and fatalities.

In the first week of April, from March 31 to April 6, 2025, the traffic police launched a focused drive against drunk driving.

During this period, 326 drivers, including three female motorists, were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and were issued challans accordingly. One vehicle was impounded during the operation. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Headquarters Highway, Satyapal Yadav, HPS, coordinated the campaign by deploying special police teams at designated checkpoints.

These actions are part of a larger road safety campaign titled “Road Safety, Life Safety Awareness Year,” which the Gurugram Traffic Police have been observing since January 2025. As part of this initiative, the department has conducted 54 awareness programmes and educated around 3,330 students and citizens on traffic norms and safe driving practices.