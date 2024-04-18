Ggm Police hunt for phone-snatching bikers

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police is in pursuit of motorcyclists who committed two phone-snatching incidents within 15 minutes on Tuesday night in the upscale South City-1 area.

Saarthak Issar, a resident of sector 45, fell victim to one of these thefts.

According to reports, two individuals on a motorcycle snatched his iPhone 12 around 9.45 pm while he was walking on the Gurdwara Road in South City 1.

According to his complaint, Issar could not see either of the persons, since they both were wearing helmets.

The second incident also took place in the same locality.

Ishaan Bakshi, residing in South City 1, was walking towards his house from F block on Tuesday, when he was robbed.

“Around 10 pm I was walking towards my home. Two men came on a bike from behind and snatched my Oneplus phone and drove away,” Bakshi said in his complaint, according to police.

Following the complaints, two separate FIRs were registered under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 Police Station on Wednesday, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to

identify the snatchers with the help of CCTV footage of the area.