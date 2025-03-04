Ggm police fines 16,735 motorists Rs 1.11 cr for wrong-side driving

GURUGRAM: In a month-long crackdown, Gurugram Traffic Police levied fines totalling Rs 1.11 crore on 16,735 motorists for driving on the wrong side during an enforcement drive from 1 to 28 February.

The operation was carried out under the directives of Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and supervised by Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurugram. It aimed to curb traffic violations and enhance road safety by tackling the persistent issue of wrong-side driving.

Special enforcement campaigns were launched across the city, with police officers conducting regular vehicle checks. Many motorists were caught flouting road rules by driving against traffic, posing a serious risk to public safety.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, offenders were issued challans, with fines calculated in accordance with traffic regulations. In total, 16,735 drivers were penalised during the operation, highlighting the scale of the problem.

The Rs 1.11 crore collected in fines reflects the authorities’ commitment to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring safer roads in Gurugram. This initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by the police to instil greater discipline among motorists and reduce road accidents in the city.