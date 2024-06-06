Ggm Police dismantle ATM theft ring, 5 held including 2 women

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police have arrested five individuals including two women involved in a series of ATM thefts.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered by the manager of the Axis Bank at the Sector-10A Police Station, Gurugram.

The accused were identified as Ahsan resident of Pingawan, Nuh, Nandini resident of Pathanpura Shahdara, Delhi, Mehak resident of Bholanath Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, Rais resident of Pingawan, Nuh Ashfaq resident of Pingawan, Nuh.

According to the Police, the culprits were apprehended following a complaint filed by the manager of Axis Bank on Monday.

The complaint pertained to a theft at the bank’s ATM in Sector-10A, Gurugram, on the night of June 2/3.

The Gurugram police team from Sector-10A police station swiftly acted on the complaint, detaining Ahsan, Nandini, and Mehak from Sector-10, Gurugram, on Monday, and Rais and Ashfaq from Pingawan, Nuh, on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the accused used a sophisticated method to carry out the thefts.

They installed a chip in the ATM’s power plug, allowing them to remotely switch the machine on and off. During cash withdrawal attempts by unsuspecting customers, the accused would turn off the ATM just as the cash was about to be dispensed.

Female accomplices would then assure the victims that their money would be refunded within 24 hours. Once the victims left, the accused retrieved the cash from the ATM’s tray.

The accused confessed to committing similar thefts at two ATMs in Delhi, one in Faridabad, and one in Gurugram.

Examination of their criminal records showed that Ahsan had four theft cases registered in Delhi and one in Gurugram, while Rais had two theft cases in Delhi and one in Gurugram.

The police seized an MG Hector vehicle used in the crime and Rs 23,200

in cash. Further investigations are ongoing.