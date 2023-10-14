Ggm Police crack 6-yr-old murder case, arrest suspect from J’khand

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have successfully solved a chilling murder case of February 2017 and arrested the accused on Wednesday from Jharkhand.



The unidentified body of a woman was found in the slums of Ghasola village at Sadar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Anita (30), resident of Malda, West Bengal, and the accused was identified as Rang Bahadur Yadav (30), resident of Matiyala, Sahibganj, Jharkhand.

The deceased and accused both were working in the same hospital.

According to the police, when they arrived at the crime scene they couldn’t identify the victim and the case remained an unsolved mystery for six years.

The post-mortem report revealed she had been strangled, leading to the registration of an FIR against an unknown assailant. The relentless efforts of the police finally paid off when they finally apprehended the prime suspect, responding to confidential information received.

During police interrogation, the victim was identified by the accused, the accused and the victim had both worked in a local hospital, where they met and subsequently started living together in Gurugram’s Tigara village.

The accused, already married, suspected Anita of infidelity, leading to a fit of jealousy that ended in her murder.

He, along with his associates, disposed of her body near a drain in Ghasola village. At the time of his arrest, Yadav was operating an e-rickshaw in Rajmahal, Jharkhand, and living with his third wife. This breakthrough is a testament to the dedication and relentless efforts of the Gurugram Police in solving cold cases.