Ggm Police captures key suspect in Rs 6.14 crore fraud case

GURUGRAM: The Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police arrested the prime suspect in a multi-crore fraud, at Mumbai Airport on Friday. The accused was attemptig to flee the country. The police were tipped off about the accused through an anonymous source at the Cyber Crime Police Station.



The arrested accused was identified as Harmeet Singh Malik, a resident of Anand Vihar, Delhi. According to the Police, the arrest follows a complaint filed on December 21, 2023, by an officer of Wittgeil Technology Private Limited. The company reported unauthorised withdrawals totaling approximately Rs 6.14 crore between December 16 and December 19, 2023.

The Cyber Crime Police Station South, under the direction of Assistant Commissioner Priyanshu Diwan, initiated the investigation. The accused Malik identified as the main mastermind behind the theft from Wittgeil Technology Private Limited, was caught while trying to flee the country.

The Gurugram police team, led by Inspector Manish Kumar, acted on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Malik, who is believed to have been involved in long-standing hawala operations and suspected of laundering money via cryptocurrency.

Previously, the police had detained five suspects, Shantanu Anand, Kartik Sharma, Tarun Kumar Dudeja, Rakesh Sharma, and Yash Sharma in connection with the same fraud case. The swift actions of Inspector Manish Kumar and his team have been pivotal in unraveling this complex case.

The accused Malik is currently under police custody following a court directive, allowing further interrogation.