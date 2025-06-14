Ggm Police book 3K for drunk driving in special campaign

Gurugram: In a month-long special campaign to curb drunk driving and enforce traffic laws, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans to 3,058 drivers, including 28 women, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of the crackdown, three vehicles were also impounded. Authorities confirmed that the driving licenses of all offenders were suspended for a period of three months, during which they are legally barred from operating any motor vehicle.

The initiative was launched under the leadership of Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, and was overseen by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan. The campaign was coordinated on the ground by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters and Highway) Satyapal Yadav.

As part of the campaign, police teams were strategically deployed at identified locations across the city. These teams were tasked with setting up late-night barricades to conduct rigorous vehicle checks.

According to officials, drivers found violating drunk driving regulations were immediately issued challans in accordance with the law. The offenders’ licenses were submitted for suspension, marking a significant step toward stricter enforcement.

The primary aim of the special drive was to crack down on individuals who compromise road safety by driving under the influence of alcohol. Gurugram Police stated that ensuring the strict adherence to traffic rules and reducing road accidents caused by intoxicated driving were central goals of the operation.

Gurugram Police has reiterated its appeal to the public to obey traffic laws and abstain from any form of intoxication while driving.