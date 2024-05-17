Ggm police arrests woman for strangling 8-year-old son to death

GURUGRAM: A 28-year-old mother was arrested by Gurugram police for killing her 8-year-old son over losing a book and making his clothes dirty. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sector 17/18 Police Station, Gurugram.



The deceased was identified as Kartik (8), son of Arvind Kumar and the arrested accused was identified as Poonam (28), wife of Arvind Kumar, residents of, Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the tragic event occurred on Monday, after the child returned home from school.

At approximately 3:15 pm, the police from Sector 17/18 were alerted to the death of a child at Kalyani Hospital. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of the young boy, Kartik, alongside his grieving parents, Arvind Kumar and Poonam Devi.

Arvind Kumar, a laborer in Sector 27, reported that he received a call from a neighbor around 2:00 pm informing him that his son was very ill.

Rushing home, he saw the boy had visible marks on his neck. Despite immediate medical attention, Kartik was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following a complaint filed by Arvind Kumar, a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

The scene was thoroughly inspected by police teams from the Crime Scene Unit, Fingerprint Unit, and Forensic Science Laboratory.

Poonam confessed to killing her son in a fit of rage. She explained that Kartik had returned from school with putty on his clothes and had lost two books. When Kartik insisted on going to the shop, she strangled him with a scarf.