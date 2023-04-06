Ggm MNC executive loses Rs 76L in app-based film rating scam

A female MNC executive was allegedly duped of more than Rs 76 lakh by online frauds who reeled her in with the promise of high returns on a part time job which required her to rate movies on a mobile app, police said on Wednesday. According to the complaint

filed by Divya, the victim, she had made an account on an online app Bitmaxfilm.com and made several deposits of money. On February 25, the New Colony resident received a message from a woman named Meera on Telegram

who offered her a part time job. Two days later, she started getting messages on WhatsApp from a woman who introduced herself as Tejaswi. She told her that her job involved rating films on the app and asked her to register herself on Bitmaxfilm.com and start rating.

“The caller told me that I had to complete one set at least every day. Each set had 28 movies to be rated. To start rating, the account has to be recharged with Rs 10,500 and I was told I could withdraw my money after the set is complete,” the victim wrote in her complaint, according to police. She was given an account number to make deposits and start her work.

“While rating the tickets, I received a message on the platform that I have received a premium ticket and for this

premium ticket I will have to deposit the negative balance,and if I don’t pay a negative balance, I can’t complete the set and the account will freeze,” read her complaint. “I deposited Rs 29,500 first, then again Rs 82,541. They told me I had to complete 30 tickets because the level had increased. It again showed a negative balance of 5,48,658. I was asked again to deposit Rs 9,59,357 to complete the final ticket. But later, I was told I had reached level 8 and I had to complete 35 tickets,” she wrote. According to police, thewoman was then asked to deposit Rs 21,23,765 and was given an assurance she would be able to withdraw all her deposits onc she does that. In all, the victim deposited Rs 76,84,493 in the account on the app before she realised she was duped, police said. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified frauds under sections 420 (cheating) of IPC and section 66-D of IT Act at Cyber Crime, West, Police Station on Tuesday, police said. “We have registered a case and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Station House Officer Amit Kumar.