Ggm: Missing man found dead in pond

GURUGRAM: The body of a man who went missing four days ago was found in a pond in Gurugram’s Bhondsi village on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (38), a native of the same village, who used to work in Australia until some time ago after losing his job, they added.

Sandeep went missing on April 25, and his family filed a report at Bhondsi police station. CCTV footage showed he had headed towards a village pond.

After a four-hour search, rescue teams recovered his body. No suicide note was found. The body is in the mortuary, and the police are investigating, awaiting the

family’s statement.