Ggm: Massive fire breaks out in warehouse of plastic recycling cos, no casualties

Gurugram: A massive fire broke out in the warehouse of a plastic recycling company in the Kadipur Industrial Area here on Friday, a fire official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said, adding that all the goods in the warehouse were destroyed by the fire.

The blaze erupted in the warehouse located on Street Number 8 of the industrial area in Kadipur at around 4:30 am, the official said.

Following an alert, more than 20 fire engines from Sector 37, Bhim Nagar, Sector 29 and Udyog Vihar fire stations were pressed into service.

The fire spread rapidly and a truck parked on a nearby street was also gutted, said Rameshwar Singh, the fire station officer.

The blaze was brought under control after an hour of effort, Singh added.

The situation was even more dangerous because a firecracker warehouse is located about 200 meters away, police said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, they added.