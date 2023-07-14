Ggm: Man scams jewellery store owner of Rs 2 lakh in online fraud

Gurugram: A unknown man was booked here for allegedly fleecing a showroom owner with a fake payment screenshot for the gold coins worth Rs 2 lakh he “purchased” from his store, police said on Friday.

The alleged fraud took place on May 11 at the complainant’s JMD Regent Arcade Mall showroom on MG Road.

According to Anuradha, a resident of Bhim Garh Kheri, a man came to her shop and bought a few gold coins and offered to make the payment online and asked for the owner’s bank details.

“My husband Mukesh Kumar was in hospital then. I shared his bank account details, and the person sent me a screenshot on my WhatsApp saying the payment was successful,” Anuradha said in her complaint, according to Police.

She said, when she later checked the account, she found no such payment had been

credited.