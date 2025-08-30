GGM: Man in inebriated state run over by car

GURUGRAM: A drunk man had a narrow escape after being run over by a car near Bhuteshwar temple here on Friday, police said.

A video of the incident surfaced online following which the police began their investigation, using the registration number of the offending vehicle, police said.

The video shows a man, around 30-year-old, is lying on the road and a Creta car runs over his hand and chest.

However, the speed of the car was very slow. The pedestrians and drivers around kept looking at him, but due to his inebriated state, he was not ready to get up, police said.

Many people tried to lift him, but he remained unconscious. Some people made a video of the incident.

After the vehicle passed over him, he was lifted and laid on the roadside. The police was informed but the car driver fled from the spot with his

vehicle, they said.