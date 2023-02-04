Ggm: Man hit while crossing NH, run over by multiple vehicles

Gurugram: A 35-year-old man crossing the Delhi-Jaipur highway was mowed down by an unknown vehicle and several other vehicles ran over the body, mutilating it beyond recognition, police said on Friday.



Police identified the victim as Ramesh Nayak, a resident of Mohan Garden in south west Delhi, with the help of his wallet. Ramesh, a school bus driver, leaves behind his wife and three children, aged three, eight and 10 years. The incident took place around 4 am on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of National Highway 48 on Thursday when Ramesh was going to Jaipur to meet his sister. He had changed his plans midway after not feeling well, and decided to return to Delhi.

“Ramesh must have crossed the highway on foot when the first vehicle hit him. Several other vehicles coming from behind failed to spot the body and went over it. A commuter spotted the remains of the body and alerted the police. Police reached the spot and informed the family,” a police officer said.

Dilip Nayak, Ramesh’s younger brother, recognised the body by the victim’s clothes.

“A case has been registered against an unidentified driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at DLF Phase 2 police station on a complaint by Dilip,” Head constable Rajesh Kumar said.

“The exact time of the incident is not clear. A commuter called us and we reached the spot. The body parts were scattered at various places. We found the victim’s wallet which helped us to identify the body and inform the family.

“The body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem. Efforts are on to trace the accused vehicle driver,” he added.

An inconsolable Dilip said Ramesh was the sole breadwinner of the family. “Ramesh is survived by his wife and three children. I do not know how they will survive in the future,” he said. Dilip said Ramesh worked as a bus driver at Kendriya Vidyalya, Uttam Nagar. “He left home Wednesday night to meet his sister in Jaipur and Thursday morning we received the news of his death. Ramesh belongs to Rajasthan but he had been living in Delhi since the last many years,” Ramesh Kumar, the victim’s father-in-law, said.