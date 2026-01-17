Ggm: Man held for killing Rapido rider

Gurugram: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the brutal murder of a 27-year-old Rapido bike rider, allegedly over a monetary dispute involving Rs 15,000. The arrest follows a week-long investigation after an unidentified body was found on January 8 in a vacant plot behind the Shani Mandir Fire Station in Sector 37.

The accused, identified as Satish Tiwari, a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on January 15 from Saraswati Enclave. Police said the victim, Faisal Idrisi, was strangled and later had his throat and wrist veins slit with a shaving blade in a premeditated attack.

Idrisi’s body was recovered after a PCR call alerted Sector 10 police. A forensic team, including FSL experts, fingerprint specialists and a dog squad, examined the scene before the body was shifted to the mortuary. The victim was identified the next day after his father recognised him.

Investigators said both men worked as Rapido riders. Tiwari allegedly lured Idrisi on December 24 on the pretext of drinking, intoxicated him, and carried out the murder after Idrisi failed to return the money.

The accused allegedly covered the body with thermocol, stole the victim’s phone and bike, and later used the phone to make UPI transactions worth Rs 5,000.

Police said the accused will be produced before court on January 16 as the investigation continues.