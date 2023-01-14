Ggm imposes Section 144 to beef up security ahead of R-Day

Gurugram: The district administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with an on security ahead of Republic Day. Flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited till January 26, according to an order issued by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Yadav has ordered operators of cyber cafes, guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations and landlords and other offices to keep records and ID proofs of tenants, servants, visitors and guests.