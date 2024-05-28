Ggm hit-and-run: Man dragged by speeding car

GURUGRAM: A man was seriously injured when a speeding car hit his scooter, dragging him for around 50 metres on Basai road in the early hours on Monday, police said.

Police are looking for the driver of the car who fled from the spot after the accident. The car didn’t stop or slow down after hitting the scooter, they said.

The incident which happened around 4 am on Monday was captured on CCTV camera, they added.

Pankaj Juneja, a resident of Devilal Colony, is a vegetable seller and is being treated at the Civil Hospital, Gurugram, police said.

He was on his way to the Khandsa vegetable market on his scooter when the accident happened.

After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the damaged scooter into custody.

Based on a complaint by Juneja, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A Police Station on Monday, police said.

A senior police officer said that they recorded the statement of the victim.

Efforts are being made to identify the car based on CCTV footage and arrest the accused, he said.