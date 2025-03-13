Ggm: Fire razes Kingdom of Dreams, no casualties

GURUGRAM: A massive fire broke out at the sealed Kingdom of Dreams, one of Gurugram’s most iconic entertainment venues, early Thursday morning, severely damaging the property.

According to the police, the blaze, which began around 6:50 am, quickly engulfed large parts of the structure, reducing them to ashes before firefighters could intervene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the building had been sealed nearly three years ago due to unpaid dues.

The fire department received an emergency call about the incident, but by the time fire tenders arrived, much of the property was already consumed by the flames. Thick black smoke billowed across the skyline of Gurugram, causing a visible disruption in the

city’s landscape.

More than 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, with teams arriving from various stations, including Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sector 37 and IMT Manesar.

Fire officials said it took over three hours to bring the fire under control. “Six firefighting vehicles were dispatched from the Sector 29 fire station, while additional teams were mobilised to contain the fire.

After an intense hour-long battle, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control,” said Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical) of Haryana Fire and Emergency Services.

Despite the fire’s intensity, no casualties occurred as the venue had been shut for nearly three years. The cause remains unknown, with investigations ongoing. Located in Gurugram’s Sector 29, the Kingdom of Dreams has long hosted theatrical events.

The incident raises concerns over structural safety after prolonged closure, and authorities are expected to reveal more details on the cause and damage.