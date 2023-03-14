Ggm: ‘Farzi’ act on road lands YouTuber, 3 others behind bars

Gurugram: Police on Tuesday arrested YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his three associates here for posting a video on social media in which they were driving “rashly” on the Golf Course road and hurling fake currency notes from the car boot while imitating a scene from a web series.

An FIR has been registered against Kalsi and his friend under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 283 (obstruction in public way) of IPC at Sushant Lok police station, officials said.

According to the police, Kalsi posted a reel on his Instagram account on March 2 in which he and an associate are recreating a scene from

the Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series ‘Farzi’.

In the reel, Kalsi tells his partner to start throwing the currency notes from their moving car in the underpass of the Golf course road and the latter hurls what appear like fake currency notes from the car boot.

Lakhs of people watched the video on Instagram. Many questioned whether permission had been sought for recording it and also expressed fear that it could have caused an accident.

Following a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Zahid, the FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday, the officials said. Those seen in the reel were calling each other by the names of the characters in the web series and were driving rashly, endangering other lives, the complaint claimed.

“YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi has been arrested. He is a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Delhi. After questioning him, other three youths involved in this were also nabbed. The accused have used fake notes in making this video,” ACP Vikas Kaushik said.