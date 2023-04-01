Ggm: Fake doc held for carrying out abortions

Gurugram: A 46-year-old fake doctor was arrested for allegedly carrying out abortions and selling pregnancy termination kits, police said.



Ramendra Nath Biswas, a class 12 pass-out, was running Rajlaxmi Clinic on Teekli road in Badshahpur for the last five years. He was treating pregnant women without any valid degree and also selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits to them, they said.

In the complaint filed by Harish Kumar, medical officer of the health department, the CMO received information that Biswas was a fake doctor, endangering the lives of pregnant women.

“He is engaged in the business of illegal termination of pregnancy and illegally practising as a registered medical practitioner,” Kumar said in his complaint.

On Friday evening, a woman was sent to the clinic as a decoy patient with signed currency notes to purchase an abortion kit. The woman told the doctor that she was two months pregnant and did not want the child after which, Biswas sold an MTP kit to her for Rs 1,100.

A team of the health department and local police raided the clinic and arrested Biswas after seizing the signed currency notes as well as some MTP kits.

An FIR was registered against the fake doctor under sections 3, 4, 5 of the MTP Act, 336 (endangering the life of others), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal

Code and sections 34 of the NMC Act, section 18A, 18 (c), 27 (b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

“The accused was arrested and later let off on bail after he joined the investigation,” said inspector Madan Lal, SHO of Badshahpur police station.