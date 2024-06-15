Ggm: Ex-army man killed in ‘accidental shooting’ while cleaning weapon

GURUGRAM: An ex-army man was killed when his double-barreled gun went off while he was cleaning it on Friday afternoon, police said.

Naresh Kumar (48), was a resident of Pathredi village in Gurugram’s Bilaspur and was working as a security guard at a private company, police said.

Around 2:30 pm, Kumar died instantly when his double-barreled gun accidentally discharged while he was cleaning it at home, hitting him in the neck, police reported. Family members, alerted by the gunshot, found him bleeding profusely with the gun pointed towards his throat.