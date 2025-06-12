GGM: Electrician killed in compressor explosion at air conditioning company

GURUGRAM: A 28-year-old electrician died when a compressor exploded at an electronic appliance company here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ghanshyam, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been employed at the company for the past three years.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Ghanshyam was checking a compressor. The explosion caused a loud blast, which resulted in panic among the employees present at the site. Ghanshyam suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

According to Radheshyam, the victim’s brother, Ghanshyam had raised concerns about the poor condition of the equipment and safety protocols at the company multiple times, but his warnings had been ignored by the management.

Radheshyam, in his police complaint, alleged that his brother Ghanshyam had repeatedly warned the company about faulty equipment and poor safety standards,

but was ignored.

He claimed the firm’s negligence led to Ghanshyam’s death. Police have launched a probe, and the body was handed over to the family.