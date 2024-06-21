Ggm: Eight held for overseas job scam run from fake call center

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police have arrested eight cyber criminals, including four women, from a fake call center in Palam Vihar that was defrauding people by promising overseas jobs. An anonymous source tipped the Police about the fake call center.



According to the Police, the bust was made using the ‘Pratibimb Application.’ Ten mobile phones and four laptops used in the crime were seized from the accused. Acting on the directives of Assistant Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime, Shri Priyanshu Diwan, a police team led by Inspector Manish Kumar uncovered the illegal operation on Thursday.

The apprehended individuals are Narendra Kumar from Palam village, Delhi, Vikrant Singh from Bara Khurd, Jind, Ravi Kumar from Raghuvir Enclave, Delhi, Kajal from Aliganj Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, Garima from Jiayanpur, Azamgarh, Agnes Franesh from Anuppur, Ranjan Kumar from Shyam Vihar Phase-2, Delhi, and Sahil Punia from Diktania village, Ganganagar.

A case has been registered against them under sections 419, 420, and 120-B IPC at Cyber Crime Police Station South, Gurugram.

Interrogation revealed that the accused created a website, ‘internationaljobsolutions.com’, and obtained data from shine.com to contact job seekers.

They would gain the victims’ trust and defraud them of Rs 2 to 3 lakh each, depositing the money into fake bank accounts provided by their accomplices. The operation had been running for about six months, and the fraudsters were paid a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs developed the Pratibimb portal, which provides real-time information about active cyber criminals, enabling swift police action.