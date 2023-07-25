Ggm: Duo thrashed by club owner, bouncers

Gurugram: Two friends were allegedly beaten up by a club owner and two bouncers for filming a video inside the clubhouse, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Big Shot Bar in Sector 29 here around 7.30 am on Monday when the victim, Rishabh, was filming his friend Amardeep on his tablet and the club owner Kalu Yadav allegedly asked him to stop and began thrashing him, the police complaint said.

Yadav and two bouncers at the club allegedly also beat up Amardeep when he tried to intervene and even threatened to kill the duo, the

complaint said.