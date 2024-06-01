Ggm DCP halts nighttime traffic challans amid public complaints

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Virendra Vij, has issued a directive instructing traffic personnel to cease issuing challans to vehicles at night without the authorisation of higher officials.



The move comes in response to growing complaints of harassment and unnecessary traffic stops. The order aims to alleviate the challenges faced by drivers during night travel and ensure smooth traffic movement within the district.

The directive, issued in a letter dated May 28, mandates that traffic inspectors instruct all personnel under their jurisdiction not to stop vehicles or issue challans at night.

If issuing a challan is deemed necessary under the Motor Vehicles (M.V.) Act, it must first be approved by a gazetted officer or the undersigned.

The DCP emphasised that non-compliance with these instructions will result in strict departmental action against the offending officer.

“The orders should be strictly followed. In case of negligence and carelessness, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned traffic police officer as per rules with immediate effect,” stated the letter from DCP Vij.

This measure was introduced to address harassment complaints from the public, who have reported that traffic police personnel were stopping vehicles unnecessarily and issuing unwarranted challans.

The DCP clarified that the primary role of nighttime traffic police is to assist the public, guide drivers, ensure safe travel routes, and manage road accidents effectively.

This includes admitting injured persons to the nearest trauma centers and clearing accident-hit vehicles to maintain traffic flow.

However, the new directive has led to unintended consequences. There has been a noticeable increase in traffic rule violations at night, with drivers often speeding and driving recklessly, resulting in accidents.

Despite the ban on issuing challans, the traffic police remain vigilant against drunk drivers. Regular campaigns are conducted three to four nights a week to address drunk driving, which is a significant cause of road accidents.

“The traffic police will continue to be strict against drunk drivers at night, to ensure that no major accidents occur,” reaffirmed DCP Vij.