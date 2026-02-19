Ggm: Criminal hits policemen with car on e-way, escapes

GURUGRAM: Shots were fired and two policemen were injured after a wanted criminal allegedly attempted to run them over during a confrontation on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred near the Palwal cut after Manesar Crime Branch received specific inputs about Khalid, a proclaimed offender from Nuh, travelling from Uttar Pradesh. A barricade was set up to intercept him.

Police said a white Mahindra Scorpio-N approached and, when signalled to stop, the driver allegedly opened fire and tried to mow down officers. Head Constable Harish fired in the air, but the vehicle sped away. Harish and constable Kuldeep were injured.