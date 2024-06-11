Ggm court frames charges against 6 in Divya Pahuja murder case

GURUGRAM: A city court has charged six of the seven accused in the murder of former model Divya Pahuja, ex-girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Virendra Malik set the next hearing for July 20. Hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, the main accused, was charged with murder, conspiracy, hiding evidence, and illegal arms possession.

His bodyguard Pravesh was charged under the Arms Act for providing the weapon. Hemraj, Om Prakash, Balraj, and Ravi Banga were charged with conspiracy and evidence destruction. All six pleaded not guilty. The seventh accused, Singh’s girlfriend Megha, turned approver and will appear in court on July 20.