Ggm cops bust Rs 72-cr cyber fraud syndicate

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police have successfully busted a large-scale cyber fraud racket involving 55 accused individuals who allegedly cheated people of Rs 72.49 crore across India.

The arrests and investigation were led by Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), Gurugram.

The police revealed that the accused were involved in 18,228 complaints and 597 FIRs registered nationwide, including 48 FIRs in Haryana alone.

The operation led to the arrest of 55 cyber fraudsters from various parts of India, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

The accused were caught between January and May 2025 by various cyber crime police teams under Gurugram’s Cyber East, Cyber West, and Cyber South police stations.

The investigation unveiled a complex network of fraud involving fake social media profiles, sextortion scams, investment frauds, and FedEx frauds, where the criminals posed as fake officials to deceive victims.

Among the accused are Mahesh Suresh Bobde from Maharashtra, Pitambar alias Lala from Rajasthan, Vishwash Gupta from Delhi, and several others hailing from different states.

Arrests were made by different officers, including sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and head constables, highlighting a coordinated effort by the Gurugram cybercrime units. The accused were booked under multiple FIRs spanning over a year, demonstrating the scale and persistence of their fraudulent activities. Gurugram Police also recovered 21 mobile phones and 11 SIM cards from the accused, which were sent to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) for detailed analysis.

The I4C report confirmed the involvement of these individuals in widespread cyber fraud cases amounting to over Rs 72 crore.

In addition to digital devices, police seized 30,12,178 rupees in cash, two ATM cards, one checkbook, and a passbook, further substantiating the magnitude of the scam.

The investigation emphasized the use of modern cyber tactics such as creating fake social media identities and leveraging emotional and financial manipulation to extract money from victims.

Gurugram Police continue to investigate the network and trace additional suspects to dismantle the cyber fraud syndicate completely.

This breakthrough sends a strong message against cybercrime, underlining the increasing vigilance and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in combating digital frauds.