Ggm: Cops arrest key accused in murder outside farmhouse

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested the main accused in the murder case of a youth outside a farmhouse on the Sohna-Palwal road, officials said on Monday.



A country-made pistol was also recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Ajay alias Ajju, police said.

Police got information that Gyanendra alias Bhola (28), a resident of Palwal, along with his cousin Lalit went to a farmhouse on Sohna-Palwal road on April 12. When they came out from the farmhouse in the evening to bring cigarettes, around 20 armed men reached the spot in three SUVs and attacked Lalit and Gyanendra. One of the accused placed a pistol on Lalit’s head while others attacked Gyanendra alias Bhola with iron rod, axe, stick and hammer. The group fled the spot

soon after.

Injured Gyanendra was taken to a nearby hospital with the help of police from where he was admitted to Paras Hospital in Gurugram where he succumbed. Based on Lalit’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sohna City police station. The crime unit, Sohna, nabbed the main accused Ajay, police said.

During interrogation, he revealed that Gyanendra had an altercation with his friend Bharat. Gyanendra had also fired at Bharat’s house. Due to this enmity, his friend, he and other accomplices killed Gyanendra. A country-made pistol used in this crime has been recovered from him. The probe is underway,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.