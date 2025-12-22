GGM: Class 7 girl raped over months, gives birth

GURUGRAM: A 15-year-old girl, a victim of repeated rape that she kept hidden out of fear, gave birth to a child, police here said on Sunday.

The class 7 girl delivered a boy at the civil hospital.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Rajesh, a private firm employee, for allegedly raping the girl several times between December 2024 and March.

They said Rajesh vacated his rented house in February this year after realising that he may have caused the girl to become pregnant.

He was booked at the Sector 10 Police Station and sent to judicial custody, they said.

According to police, neither the victim nor her family knew about the pregnancy until she went into labour on Tuesday. The girl continued to go to school throughout her pregnancy.

All this while, police said, Rajesh forced her to keep the secret with threats of violence.

“The victim is yet to be discharged from the hospital. Once she is, she and her parents will be counselled by the Child Welfare Committee and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate,” said the Gurugram Police spokesperson.