Ggm-based gangster held, weapon seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man allegedly associated with the Surender Fauji gang and recovered a pistol along with three bullets from his possession, an officer said on Sunday.



Rakesh Banjara, a resident of Gurugram, is a habitual offender with over 25 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

Police said information was received on April 3 that Banjara would visit Haiderpur village to meet his relatives and would be carrying an illegal firearm. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap near a hotel.

“At around 3.15 pm, a car approaching the spot was intercepted and the accused, who was inside the vehicle, was arrested,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Banjara reportedly disclosed that he is a gangster operating in Gurugram and adjoining regions and has long been involved in criminal activities.

He told police that he had procured the weapon illegally about three years ago from a man in Uttar Pradesh and had been carrying it due to ongoing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

“Verification revealed that his in-laws reside in Haiderpur village and he had come there for a visit,” the officer said.