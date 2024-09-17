Ggm: Bank staff held for assisting cyber frauds in siphoning money

Gurugram: A deputy manager of a private bank was arrested for allegedly assisting cyber fraudsters in siphoning money and cheating people of over Rs 25 lakh, police said on Tuesday.



The accused was identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Jasdan Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light on February 2, when a person filed a complaint of being cheated of Rs 25.50 lakh. He said that some people lured him into investing money in the stock market and earn huge profits.

The police had arrested two accused in the case, Harpreet Singh and Devender Singh. They arrested Akashdeep Singh on Monday, officials said.

During the interrogation, the police found that Akashdeep was working as a Deputy Manager at ICICI Bank. He provided the cyber criminals with fake accounts, Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber said.

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that out of the defrauded amount, Rs 25 lakh was transferred to Devender’s account availed it to the cybercriminals. In return, Devender received a commission of Rs 10,000 and Harpreet received Rs 20,000,” Dewan said.

Further investigation is underway, Dewan added.