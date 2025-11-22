Ggm bank manager honoured for foiling Rs 6-cr cyber fraud

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora on Friday honoured Axis Bank Relationship Manager Meet Sabharwal with a cash reward of Rs 20,000 and a commendation certificate for preventing a major digital-arrest fraud worth Rs 6 crore and helping stall Rs 64 lakh already siphoned off from a senior citizen by cyber criminals.

Sabharwal’s vigilance enabled the timely freezing of suspicious transactions, ultimately saving the victim from substantial financial loss.

According to police, the case came to light on 18 November when a man approached the Cyber Crime Police Station (East), Gurugram, reporting that he had been ensnared in a digital-arrest scam. Callers posing as officials of the Mumbai Police and the CBI accused him of involvement in illegal activities and threatened criminal action. Terrified, the victim followed their instructions and redeemed mutual funds worth Rs 5.90 crore, preparing to transfer the amount.

Before the funds could reflect in his account, the fraudsters coerced him into transferring Rs 64 lakh in two instalments—Rs 20 lakh to an SBI branch in Jamshedpur and Rs 44 lakh to Axis Bank, Bandra. Sabharwal, who manages the victim’s account at Axis Bank’s Galleria Market branch, noticed the unusually large transactions and suspected fraud. Acting swiftly on November 13, he contacted the recipient banks and had both transfers placed on hold. He also froze the accounts of the victim and his wife.

Although initially too frightened to speak, the victim later informed Sabharwal of the scam and was encouraged to lodge a police complaint. Police then worked with the Bandra branch to ensure the account remained blocked. Sabharwal, a seven-year veteran of the branch, was honoured for quick action that helped police foil the fraud. Authorities are refunding the frozen amount and urged vigilance, stressing that no Indian agency makes digital arrests and advising reporting to helpline 1930.