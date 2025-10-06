Ggm: 8-yr-old dies after balcony fall

GURUGRAM: An eight-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of a house on the second floor here, police said on Sunday.

The victim’s father told the police that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when his two sons were playing near the balcony.

His elder son, Raunak (8), climbed onto the balcony grill on the second floor, lost balance and fell onto the street. Seeing their son bleeding profusely, the family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The victim’s father is a labourer by profession and also has a six-year-old son.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it to the family.