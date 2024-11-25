GGM: 583 drivers penalised for drinking and driving last week

GURUGRAM: In a concerted effort to curb drunk driving and enforce traffic regulations, the Gurugram Traffic Police penalized 583 vehicle drivers, including 7 women, during a special campaign conducted last week.

The operation, launched under the guidance of Police Commissioner, Vikas Arora, and Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Virender Vij, aimed to crack down on those driving under the influence of alcohol. The campaign, part of the Gurugram Police’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety, involved deploying multiple traffic police teams across the city. These teams were strategically positioned at key checkpoints, where they carried out rigorous checks on vehicles.

As a result, the police identified 583 individuals violating the law by driving while intoxicated. Among those penalised were 7 female drivers, highlighting the broad reach of the campaign.

In addition to issuing fines, two vehicles were impounded during the operation, further underscoring the seriousness of the initiative.

The operation was carried out with a clear objective: to reduce the number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and ensure that all road users adhere to traffic laws.

By targeting drivers under the influence, the campaign aimed to increase public awareness about the dangers of intoxicated driving and promote responsible road behaviour.

The Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Virender Vij, emphasised the importance of this special campaign. He explained that specific checkpoints were set up in high-traffic areas, and police teams were instructed to remain vigilant throughout the operation.

The checkpoints were strategically chosen based on previous patterns of incidents involving drunk drivers, ensuring that the operation would have the maximum impact.

As part of their ongoing commitment to road safety, the Gurugram Police have consistently conducted late-night checks to monitor compliance with traffic regulations.

These efforts are particularly focused on preventing drunk driving, which is considered one of the leading causes of road accidents in the region.

The Gurugram Traffic Police regularly conduct these operations, with the goal of reducing accidents and ensuring that traffic flow remains orderly and safe.