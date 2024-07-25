Ggm: 50-yr-old man arrested for sexual assault on 3-yr-old girl

Gurugram: A 50-year-old man was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Woman Police Station, East Gurugram.

The accused was identified as Ratan (50) resident of Balihari, Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on the night of April 25-26, when the victim’s mother lodged a written complaint at the Women Police Station East, Gurugram.

The accused had come to work for a contractor who had provided them with a room in Rithoj village. When she woke up at night, her 3-year-old daughter was missing from the room, and the man was also not outside.

Despite their efforts to find her, the girl was found unconscious approximately 300 meters away from their room the next morning, with injury marks on her body.

The man had attempted to molest her.

Based on the complaint, a case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered at the Women Police Station East, Gurugram. The police then announced a reward of 50,000 rupees for the arrest of the accused.