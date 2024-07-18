Ggm: 4 held for duping people with loan offers

NEW DELHI: The police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in separate cases of cyber fraud, including offering job opportunities abroad, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, three of the accused would pose as bank employees and dupe people under the pretext of increasing their credit card limit and offering loans.

On April 24, a man filed a complaint allegedly that he was cheated of Rs 1.23 lakh when a person posing as a bank employee called him to increase his credit card limit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested Bhardwaj and Aas Mohammad alias Ashu on Monday. The third accused in the case, Lakhan, was arrested on Tuesday, the ACP said.

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused used to call people and cheat them by taking their credit card details in the name of increasing their credit card limit and giving loans on it. Using credit card details, they would transfer the money to their bank accounts fraudulently and distribute it among themselves. We are questioning the accused”, ACP added.

Police registered eight cases against the accused in different districts. In another incident, Jatin Joshi was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people by promising overseas job opportunities. Joshi collected job seekers’ data through a website, conducted online interviews, and shared shortlisted candidates’ details with associates, who then charged victims for documentation. A laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from Joshi. He is being questioned.