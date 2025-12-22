Ggm: 4 apprehended for illegally occupying flat, assaulting owner

GURUGRAM: Four individuals, including two women, were arrested for allegedly breaking into a flat, removing its contents, illegally occupying it, and assaulting the owner, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by Shyam Sundar Mukherjee, the four accused, along with others, unlawfully entered his flat, located in Laxman Vihar Phase-2 area, by breaking the lock of his flat. They discarded household items and assaulted his sister, threatening to kill her, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 9 A Police Station, leading to the arrest of all four suspects, identified as Sarthak Bodwal from Daulatabad village, and Rohit, Lakshmi, and Ritu, all residents of Laxman Vihar Phase-2 in Gurugram, the police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Rohit had purchased the same flat in the year 2021 for Rs 15 lakh, for which he has an agreement, but due to the closure of the registry, he was not able to get the registration of this flat. The complainant has all the valid documents, and Rohit was deceived by another individual," a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, adding that the accused are being questioned.