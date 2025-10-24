Ggm: 31-yr-old man arrested for shooting woman after she cut ties

Gurugram: A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Gurugram Police on Thursday morning after allegedly shooting his 30-year-old woman friend with a country-made pistol in Gurugram’s Dhundahera area when she stopped talking to him. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Udyog Vihar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Vipin (31), resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 a.m. when a PCR call alerted Udyog Vihar Police Station about gunfire near Dhundahera.

A team immediately rushed to the spot, where they found the woman, identified as Shivangi (30), a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, injured with a gunshot wound on her shoulder. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

The accused, identified as Vipin, was apprehended on the spot before he could escape. A country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime was seized from him. The police said Vipin works as a driver with a private company in Gurugram.