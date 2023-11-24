Ggm: 21 floors in 2 buildings sealed for violating occupation norms

Gurugram: District Town Planner Enforcement (DTPE) on Thursday sealed 21 floors in two apartment buildings here for allegedly running commercial activities in residential houses in violation of occupation certificate norms, officials said. Similarly, Malibu Town Club was also sealed following a complaint regarding illegal construction inside its premises, they added. After obtaining occupation certificates (OC), several people have carried out illegal construction in buildings for which show cause notices and restoration orders are being given by the department, officials said. On the instructions of DTP (enforcement) Manish Yadav, authorities recently conducted an inspection and found illegal construction being done indiscriminately in more than half a dozen licensed colonies, the official added.

