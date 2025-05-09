GGM: 2 held for killing woman and stuffing body in trolley bag

GURUGRAM: Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag on the Faridabad road five days ago, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly suffocated the woman following a dispute over money, they said. The woman’s blood-soaked body was found near a school on the Faridabad road in the early hours of May 3. At the time, the woman’s identity was unidentified, and Gurugram police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who could identify her, a police officer said.

A case was registered at the Sushant Lok Police Station, he said.

A team from the Sector 40 crime unit apprehended the two accused from the same area on Wednesday night during the investigation, police said.

The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Parveen alias Riya, a native of Paraksarkas village in Tiljala, West Bengal. She had been residing in Nathupur village in Gurugram, police added.

The arrested men were identified as Dinesh Kumar (22), a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh who works at a medical store, and Viplav Vishwas (26), from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and works as a personal driver. The two men were living in Sikanderpur village, they said.

During interrogation, Dinesh revealed that he met the woman near Sikanderpur Metro Station around 2 am on May 3 and took her to his rented accommodation in Sikanderpur. There, the two consumed alcohol and a quarrel broke out between them over a financial matter, police said.

Dinesh suffocated the woman by covering her nose and mouth, then stuffed her body into a black trolley bag. With Viplav’s help, he transported it on a motorcycle and dumped it near Sector 44 on Faridabad Road, police said.

The victim’s family has been informed and further questioning of the accused is ongoing.