Ggm: 102 drunk driving cases

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued challans for 102 motorists for drink and drive violation during a special enforcement drive conducted on the night of December 31, as part of heightened traffic checks during New Year celebrations.

The action was taken to ensure strict compliance with traffic safety rules and to prevent accidents caused by drunk driving. The drive was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan, and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters/Highway) Satyapal Yadav, HPS. Multiple dedicated traffic police teams were deployed across key locations in the city, where checkpoints were set up to monitor motorists and identify intoxicated drivers.

According to officials, all 102 motorists found driving under the influence were challaned as per legal provisions. In addition to penalties, the driving licences of those caught for drink-and-drive violations will be suspended for three months.

During this suspension period, the violators are prohibited from driving any vehicle, reinforcing the police department’s zero-tolerance policy toward such offences. To further streamline traffic movement and avoid congestion during festive gatherings, the police also deployed nearly 20 cranes across the city to tow vehicles parked illegally on roads.