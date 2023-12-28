Genome sequencing ordered for detection of JN.1 variant: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said he has reiterated directions for carrying out genome sequencing of positive cases so that cases of JN.1 variant can be confirmed.

The government has ramped up Covid testing, with 636 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Bharadwaj had on Wednesday confirmed Delhi’s first case of JN. 1 variant.

“I have reiterated the directions for genome sequencing of all the positive cases, so that the number of cases of new variants can be confirmed. Yesterday, three variants were confirmed, of which two were of the old Omicron variant and the new one is JN.1 variant. The good thing is that the patient diagnosed with the new variant, who was hospitalised, has been discharged,” he said.

He said the patient was a 52-year-old woman who got admitted to the hospital since she got a little worried.

“She did not have any severe issues,” he added. The minister said that four patients are currently in hospital. He also urged people who have been unwell for a long time to avoid crowded places.

Bharadwaj said directions have been issued to run awareness campaigns on bus stops and other areas.

He visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Thursday to take stock of its preparedness for COVID-19 and asserted that the facility is fully prepared to deal with any exigencies.

Bharadwaj said arrangements for conducting RT-PCR tests have been made outside the hospital and there are modern equipment at the health facility. He said no Covid patient was admitted in the hospital currently.

“Following the oxygen shortage that was seen during the Covid wave in Delhi and across the country, the hospital now has piped oxygen supply through a centralised system,” he said.

Asked if the Delhi government is planning to reserve any beds for Covid patients, the minister said only four patients are currently hospitalised with the infection in the city.

“If you reserve beds, where will those patients who have surgeries planned or have suffered from strokes or heart attacks go? We are monitoring the situation and if need be, will reserve beds. There are only four patients who have been hospitalised,” he said.

“Vaccination was for the old variants (of the virus). The new variants have bypassed vaccines. But the latest variant is causing a mild disease. People should understand that this is a new variant,” Bharadwaj said.

The hospital’s medical director, Dr Suresh Kumar, said there is no reason to panic.