Generator kept outside AAP office catches fire

New Delhi: A generator kept outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s office here caught fire on Sunday, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the call regarding the incident was received at 4.31 pm. “Two fire tenders were pressed into service immediately. The fire was doused within half an hour,” said the DFS official.



The incident occurred soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1.

According to police, a water cannon deployed outside the AAP office to maintain the law and order situation immediately began dousing the flames.