Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav: A Spiritual Extravaganza to Celebrate Swami Govindadeva Giri's 75th Birth Anniversary

Pune, Maharashtra: Geeta Pariwar, a spiritual trust, is set to host the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav 2024, an eight-day cultural and spiritual assembly scheduled to take place in Pune, Maharashtra, from 4 to 11 February 2024. This auspicious event marks the grand celebration of the 75th birth anniversary of the revered spiritual leader, Swami Govindadeva Giri, affectionately known as Swamiji by his devotees. The gathering will be held at the pilgrimage capital, Alandi, situated on the bank of the sacred Indrayani River.



The Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav 2024 is anticipated to witness a massive congregation of saints, sages, and ascetics from across the country. The event aims to bring together spiritual leaders to celebrate the life and teachings of Swami Govindadeva Giri.



The celebration will be graced by the presence of personalities, including Yog guru Swami Ramdev, Yogi Adityanath, Shri Shri Ravishankar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Acharya Balakrishna etc.



Expressing his sentiments, Swami Govindadeva Giri stated, "I feel immensely privileged to celebrate my birthday through the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, which will be a massive congregation of the most renowned spiritual leaders of the country. It is a profound joy to witness the convergence of spirituality, culture, and tradition during this occasion. May this event inspire and resonate in the hearts of all attendees, fostering a deeper connection with our cultural roots."

