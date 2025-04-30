GDA to use AI, satellite imagery to curb illegal construction

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) to effectively curtail illegal construction in the city, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said that unauthorised construction would be promptly identified through satellite imaging and AI analysis.

A training workshop was organised by the authority on Monday on directions of GDA’s Vice Chairperson Atul Vats. The workshop was chaired by GDA Additional Secretary Pradeep Kumar Singh. Senior GDA officials along with experts from Geotrix Analytics Private Limited were present.

GDA will monitor all eight zones using AI and satellite imagery to detect illegal construction. Images will be compared with approved maps. Officials said daily monitoring will enable swift action and improve transparency. Varanasi’s model is being replicated.