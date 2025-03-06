GDA files fraud case against Ansal Builders for project delays

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has registered a fraud case against Ansal Builders and its directors at Crossing Republic Police Station in Ghaziabad for not completing the project in time and giving possession to buyers even after taking the full payment, said officials on Wednesday.

The FIR is registered on the complaint of GDA’s Junior Engineer Gyan Prakash Dwivedi against company’s director Pranav Ansal, Vikas Yadav and General Manager Amit Shukla among others under BNS sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3), 338, 340 (forgery), 329 (criminal trespass), 111 (organised crime), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and Section 3 of prevention to damage of public property act 1984.

According to GDA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Ansal Group got the license to build an integrated township on 152 acres in Dundahera in 2006. “The company neither completed the project on time nor did the external and internal development work.The builder did not give plots even after taking the full amount from the residents,” said Singh.

GDA officials stated that only 160 out of 848 EWS-category houses were built. Following resident complaints, an investigation confirmed fraud, leading to a notice and an FIR. Ghaziabad Police will now probe the case, marking Ansal Builders’ second major FIR after Lucknow.