GDA clears ₹3,287 cr projects, approves int'l cricket stadium

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has approved 25 major proposals worth Rs 3,287 crore at its 171st board meeting held on Thursday. Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, the meeting focused on strengthening civic infrastructure, expanding sports facilities, redeveloping housing clusters and enhancing flood control measures.



The board cleared the construction of an international cricket stadium in Raj Nagar Extension, covering Morti and Ator villages, through a joint venture between the GDA and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. The stadium will feature corporate boxes, a modern media centre and seating built to international standards.

A protective embankment along the Hindon river was also approved to prevent flooding, with a parallel road planned atop the structure and proposals for a future riverfront.

An Aerocity-themed integrated township near the proposed stadium, modelled on Delhi’s Aerocity, will include premium housing, hotels, commercial spaces and multi-level parking.

The board also approved redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan, covering 288 LIG units, 2,004 EWS flats and 60 shops under the PPP model. GDA plans to raise Rs 408.50 crore through sale of 1,228 flats, set up a Project Monitoring Unit and hire 15 civil engineers to ensure timely execution.