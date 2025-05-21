GDA approves revised layout to allot plots to farmers

Ghaziabad: In a significant move favouring farmers whose land was acquired for the Madhuban Bapudham Scheme, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has sanctioned the revised layout proposal, enabling the allocation of developed plots to the affected families.

Officials informed that the scheme involves 1,063 farmers who hand over 800 acres, along with an additional 281 acres of land. While GDA previously acquired 800 acres for the Madhuban Bapudham Yojana, the acquisition of the remaining 281 acres reached the Supreme Court. In 2016, pursuant to a Supreme Court directive, GDA compensated farmers of the 281 acres under the latest land acquisition legislation.

The GDA board’s recent decision will grant farmers related to the 800 acres six percent developed plots, whereas 301 farmers from the 281 acres will obtain 20 percent developed plots as directed by the judiciary.

“In Madhuban Bapudham Yojana, the plots previously allocated near the crematorium will be shifted to another location. The amendment proposal for the map has been approved by the GDA board,” confirmed a senior GDA officer.

This decision was taken during the GDA’s 169th board meeting held on Tuesday. Meerut Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod presided over the meeting, with GDA VC Atul Vats, Ghaziabad DM Deepak Meena, and other senior officials present. The board considered twenty-three proposals, sanctioned several, and recommended amendments for others to be presented at the next meeting.

Among further significant resolutions, the board granted approval to the Harnandipuram Yojana, a new township project poised for launch. Approval was also given for procuring land from five villages.

Officials indicated that a total of 336.8444 hectares are to be purchased at quadruple the prevailing circle rate, estimating the total expense at Rs 2,384 crore. In addition, farmers will be allotted ten percent developed plots.

Farmers will receive compensation at four times the prevailing circle rate. Rates range from Rs 1,010 in Champat Nagar to Rs 1,800 in Nagla Firoz Mohanpur. Land acquisition in these villages is expected to exceed Rs 2,500 crore.