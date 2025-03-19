GDA approves infra and redevelopment projects

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has proposed the urbanisation of 61 villages in the district, shifting them from district panchayat control to GDA’s jurisdiction. The decision was sanctioned during Tuesday’s board meeting, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod.

“Villages within 500 metres of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) will be incorporated. This includes 29 villages along the EPE and 32 alongside the DME,” said Yashod. However, the inclusion of 16 villages from Hapur-Pilkhua Development Authority remains pending. GDA VC Atul Vats, Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and board members attended the meeting.

Farmers in Madhuban Bapudham Yojana will receive developed plots—six per cent for those with 800 acres and 20 per cent for 281-acre owners—subject to a Rs 10,236 per square metre development fee. Additionally, 373 alternative plots will be allocated within a month to buyers affected by proximity to the crematorium in Pocket E.

The Tulsi Niketan Yojana redesign was approved. A joint Corporation, DUDA, and GDA team will conduct household surveys to verify allottees and power of attorney holders. Certain allotments may be revoked following the Lucknow Development Authority’s verdict, with redevelopment insights drawn from other states.

Further, a proposal to construct a hotel on a 6,000-square-metre multiplex plot in Indirapuram has been sanctioned. GDA has also approved a Rs 2,623 crore budget for 2025-26, nearly doubling the previous year’s revenue. Other approvals include basement lavatory construction.